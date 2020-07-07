Ask an Atheist: Ever hesitant to announce your atheism?

Jim Downard 17 hours ago Commentary, Features Leave a comment 165 Views

Share this story!
  •  
  • 1
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
    1
    Share

What do you want to ask an Atheist?  Fill out the form below or submit your question online

By Jim Downard

Is there ever a time or place where you’re hesitant to say you’re an atheist?

Only in the sense that I wasn’t prone to proselytizing the matter, not bringing it up just as confrontational thing.  But thinking through my memory, I was never shy about expressing my views on whether particular gods existed. 

Now to be fair, I was raised in a functionally secular household, where the issue didn’t arise from my family–no obligatory attendance even at holiday religious services. And my attitude towards education was the same one my parents had, which was that public school was not a place where that needed to be discussed. In fact my mother pulled me out of a grade school Bible hour class that she had not approved and considered not the responsibility of the school to do in the first place. Those sorts of things aren’t a feature of public schools these days. I don’t recall any backlash or social outcasting on that account at the time, by the way. But then I was only 6 so maybe just didn’t notice.

Jim Downard

About Jim Downard

Jim Downard is a Spokane native (with a sojourn in Southern California back in the early 1960s) who was raised in a secular family, so says had no personal faith to lose.

He's always been a history and science buff (getting a bachelor's in the former area at what was then Eastern Washington University in the early 1970s).

View All Posts

Tags

Check Also

On this holiday, let’s vow to heal America

As we share in this national holiday celebrating us, I sincerely ask each and every person, to consider the ways in which they can help the United States of America heal.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by WordPress | Designed by TieLabs
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved