Home / Commentary / Ask A Religious Scientist: Minister Training

Ask A Religious Scientist: Minister Training

Joe Niemiec 1 day ago Commentary, Features Leave a comment 50 Views

Share this story!
  •  
  • 1
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
    1
    Share

What do you want to know about Religious Science? Revs. Joe and Toni Niemiec, New Thought ministers, are ready to answer your questions. Fill out the form below or submit your question online.

By Joe Niemiec Jr

What is minister training in Religious Science?

To become a minister with Centers for Spiritual Living (CSL) you must first become a practitioner. The pre-requisite coursework takes one to two years prior to entering the practitioner coursework. The practitioner coursework is and additional two years. All may be taken at a local Center (if offered) and/or online through CSL. Once the coursework is completed there are final written and oral examinations given regionally. Practitioners are licensed through local centers at the minister’s discretion.

Completing the practitioner training there is an additional three-four years of coursework, offered online and then quarterly regional intensive retreats. Following successful completion of the coursework one is eligible to attend a final intensive training, written exam, and sit before a panel of ministers for an oral exam.


Joe Niemiec

About Joe Niemiec

The Rev. Joe Niemiec Jr. began his spiritual quest in 1986 when he walked out of a Houston jail and was struck by the realization that his life was in shambles.

He began his quest for ‘getting back on track’ with 12 step programs, followed by learning and practicing meditation with a local Redding, California, teacher.

View All Posts

Tags

Check Also

Star Wars The Rise of Skywalker: True Love and Sacrifice Win the Day

As an incurable romantic, I have always loved the Dark Lords of literature and myth. This is because to me, the antihero make us question what is normal, and help us see spirituality as incredibly complex.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by WordPress | Designed by TieLabs
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved