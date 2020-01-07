Ask A Religious Scientist: Minister Training

Share this story!



















By Joe Niemiec Jr

What is minister training in Religious Science?

To become a minister with Centers for Spiritual Living (CSL) you must first become a practitioner. The pre-requisite coursework takes one to two years prior to entering the practitioner coursework. The practitioner coursework is and additional two years. All may be taken at a local Center (if offered) and/or online through CSL. Once the coursework is completed there are final written and oral examinations given regionally. Practitioners are licensed through local centers at the minister’s discretion.

Completing the practitioner training there is an additional three-four years of coursework, offered online and then quarterly regional intensive retreats. Following successful completion of the coursework one is eligible to attend a final intensive training, written exam, and sit before a panel of ministers for an oral exam.



