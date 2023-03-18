Ask a Religion Scientist: Beliefs on Spousal Rape
Commentary by Toni Niemiec
What do you want to know about Religious Science? Revs. Joe and Toni Niemiec, New Thought ministers, are ready to answer your questions. Fill out the form below or submit your question online.
“What does your religion teach about spousal rape?”
Ernest Holmes, founder of Religious Science, taught that there is a Power that runs throughout the Universe, which is available to all. It is the Creative Power from which all comes and to which all returns.
Our thoughts, words and actions utilize this power and are the cause with the result being the effect.
In the case of spousal rape the action (cause) is one of violence and the outcome (effect) multifaceted harm — physical, emotional, psychological and spiritual. It should be treated the same as any other form of rape, legally, physically, emotionally and spiritually.
Joyfully,
Toni
Now it is time for us to join together and bring our strength to bear on the challenges that lie before us. I am sure we will do better this time.Thich Nhat Hanh
Ask a Religious Scientist
What questions do you have about the New Thought Movement? Fill out the form below and our writer will get back to you by writing a column in response.
Walking the spiritual path has been part of the Rev. Toni Niemiec’s life as long as she can remember. She said as a child she was not raised in a “traditional” religion.