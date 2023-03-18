Share this story!

Ask a Religion Scientist: Beliefs on Spousal Rape

Commentary by Toni Niemiec

What do you want to know about Religious Science? Revs. Joe and Toni Niemiec, New Thought ministers, are ready to answer your questions. Fill out the form below or submit your question online.

“What does your religion teach about spousal rape?”

Ernest Holmes, founder of Religious Science, taught that there is a Power that runs throughout the Universe, which is available to all. It is the Creative Power from which all comes and to which all returns.

Our thoughts, words and actions utilize this power and are the cause with the result being the effect.

In the case of spousal rape the action (cause) is one of violence and the outcome (effect) multifaceted harm — physical, emotional, psychological and spiritual. It should be treated the same as any other form of rape, legally, physically, emotionally and spiritually.

Joyfully,

Toni

Now it is time for us to join together and bring our strength to bear on the challenges that lie before us. I am sure we will do better this time. Thich Nhat Hanh

Ask a Religious Scientist What questions do you have about the New Thought Movement? Fill out the form below and our writer will get back to you by writing a column in response. What's your question? (Required) Name Optional First Last Email Optional Phone This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.