Ask A Quaker: Heaven and Hell

By Jonas Cox

Do Quakers believe in Heaven and Hell?

Any time you try and define what Quakers believe you will get a significant number of people who refer to themselves as Quaker who disagree. We are a noncreedal group of people and therefore do not hold to specific doctrinal points.

Having said that I have heard many Quakers speak of both heaven and hell as potential afterlife destinations, with heaven or some positive afterlife in the presence of God being far more commonly referred to in Quaker circles than hell.

Personally, I choose to believe in some form of afterlife, but I don’t think any of us have a clue what it will be like.