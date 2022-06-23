Share this story!

Ask A Pagan: Religious Symbol

What do you want to ask a Pagan? Fill out the form below or submit your question online.

By Sophia Kesler

What is your main religious symbol?

Thank you for your question.

Because there are so many different types of paganism, there is no universal pagan symbol. However, the most common form of paganism is Wicca, and the most common symbol used by most Wiccans and some non-Wiccan Pagans is the pentacle.

The pentacle is a five-point star enclosed by a circle. Many people confuse it with the pentagram, which is simply a five-point star. Unlike pentagrams, pentacles are more commonly used as talismans or ritual tools. The five points represent spirit, air, earth, fire, and water. Sources differ about whether the star as a whole, or the circle around it, symbolizes unity of all things.

Please let me know if you have any more questions. Blessed Be.