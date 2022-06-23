fbpx

Ask A Pagan: Religious Symbol

Sophia Kesler 8 hours ago Commentary, Features Leave a comment 82 Views

By Sophia Kesler

What is your main religious symbol?

Thank you for your question.

Because there are so many different types of paganism, there is no universal pagan symbol. However, the most common form of paganism is Wicca, and the most common symbol used by most Wiccans and some non-Wiccan Pagans is the pentacle.

The pentacle is a five-point star enclosed by a circle. Many people confuse it with the pentagram, which is simply a five-point star. Unlike pentagrams, pentacles are more commonly used as talismans or ritual tools. The five points represent spirit, air, earth, fire, and water. Sources differ about whether the star as a whole, or the circle around it, symbolizes unity of all things.

Please let me know if you have any more questions. Blessed Be.

About Sophia Kesler

Sophia Kesler is a lifelong intersectional feminist. She has been Pagan most of her adult life, and is looking forward to sharing her faith and knowledge about Paganism with the SpokaneFaVS community. Kessler is a freelance copy editor, freelance internet research specialist, and an aspiring novelist. When she’s not writing, reading, or exploring her faith, she can be found learning how to be a better kitchen witch without making a mess.

