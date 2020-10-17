Ask A Pagan: Multiple Deities

Ask A Pagan: Multiple Deities

By Sophia Kesler

Could you work with both Zeus and Thor?

Thank you for your question. Short answer: many Pagans would say, “Yes.”

Many Pagans are polytheistic. Some polytheistic Pagans work with or worship deities from a single Pagan tradition, but most Pagans do not follow a specific tradition. Instead, most Pagans are what we call eclectic Pagans or Pagan solitaires, who either blend different Pagan traditions or create their own.

Some polytheistic Pagans might primarily work with one deity, their patron deity, and work with other deities to a lesser extent. A patron deity is not required, so feel free to work equally with more than one deity.

However, some Pagans believe that certain deities don’t want an individual working with both of them, but they would let you know if they did not.

I hope this helps. Please let me know if you have any other questions. Blessed Be.

