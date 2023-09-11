Share this story!

Ask a Pagan: How Should I Begin to Study Paganism?

Please consider donating to the FāVS Fund for Social Justice Reporting

What do you want to ask a Pagan? Fill out the form below or submit your question online.

Commentary by Sophia Kesler | FāVS News

What steps should I take to study paganism or Norse paganism and then put what I have studied into action?

Thank you for your question.

Regardless of whether your interest is intellectual or spiritual, my answer is the same: read and talk to people. That was the advice given to me when I first started looking into paganism, and it’s worked pretty well. To be honest, the first book on paganism I read was “The Complete Idiot’s Guide to Paganism.” It provides a great overview and has additional resources.

If you are interested in a specific tradition, I also recommend reading material from that tradition.

Even before realizing that I was pagan myself, I had friends who were pagan, and I was able to talk to them about their specific traditions. They even invited me to participate in their rituals. And no, most pagans do not try to convert others. But we do enjoy learning and talking about paganism and related subjects.

If you’re looking to connect with a lot of other pagans, of a variety of traditions, I recommend attending a local Pagan Pride. Events are usually scheduled around the Autumn Equinox, but check with your local organization to be sure of the correct date, time and location.

In the Spokane area, the Northwest Pagan Fest is one such local organization. They will be hosting their annual Pagan Fest on Sept. 23, from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. at Spokane Community College.

If you’re unable to attend a local Pagan Pride event, you may still be able to contact a local organization, which may have additional resources and/or help connect you with local pagan individuals and/or groups.

Please let me know whether you have any more questions. Blessed Be.

Ask a Pagan What questions do you have about Pagan beliefs? Fill out the form below and our writer will get back to you by writing a column in response. What's your question? (Required) Name Optional First Last Email Optional Name This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.