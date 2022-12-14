Share this story!

Ask a Muslim: Will Allah Forgive My Mistakes

Answer by Maimoona Harrington

I am a Muslim. Grew up in Italy drinking wine. Never drunk. I still drink wine with meals…and there are other things but above all is my dedication to Allah. So many Imams say different things about so many things. I do my best and do the basics: daily five prayers a day, jumma, Quran reading, fasting, alms, loving people. That’s it. The rest? I carve stone … my entire life, drink wine with meals, wear an ear ring (since 1971), love dogs … play with them, don’t own one. May Allah forgive me for my mistakes. I hope Allah (SWT*) shows me mercy on judgment day.

Dear Reader,

Through your writing I see that you have a strong connection with Allah SWT* – the Almighty Creator.

Although you did not ask any question, I would take this opportunity to share with you a verse from the Quran. It was recently shared with me by a friend on one of the social media platforms. I found it very much relatable to me.

The scholars says that it is the most hopeful verse in the Quran. Allah (SWT) acknowledges and addresses those who have excessed and tells them that, even if you have transgressed, do not despair His mercy. Just seek forgiveness with sincerity.

قُلْ يَـٰعِبَادِىَ ٱلَّذِينَ أَسْرَفُوا۟ عَلَىٰٓ أَنفُسِهِمْ لَا تَقْنَطُوا۟ مِن رَّحْمَةِ ٱللَّهِ ۚ۞ إِنَّ ٱللَّهَ يَغْفِرُ ٱلذُّنُوبَ جَمِيعًا ۚ إِنَّهُۥ هُوَ ٱلْغَفُورُ ٱلرَّحِيمُ ٥٣ Say, [God says], my servants who have harmed yourselves by your own excess, do not despair of God’s mercy. God forgives all sins; He is truly the Most Forgiving, the Most Merciful. When I listened to this verse and scholar’s explanation, I could not hold my tears as I realized how I have sinned in the past and perhaps knowingly or un-knowingly I still do. Yet, I find comfort in knowing that I have a Creator who is truly the Most Forgiving, the Most Merciful. Quran 39:53

The doors of forgiveness are never closed for me till my last breath. All that I must do is seek forgiveness with a pure heart and let this be my hope and reassurance then. He knows my intent behind my actions, so I let Him be the judge as He is the Most Just, as well.

Peace.

*SWT means “Subhanahu wa ta’ala,” Arabic for “The most glorified, the most high.” It’s a Muslim honorific for God.

