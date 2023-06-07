Ask a Muslim: What Are the Fasting Rules for Non-Muslims During Ramadan?
Commentary by Maimoona Harrington
I participated in Ramadan, and I made a mistake with the fasting during menstruation. I am not Muslim, but I still try to follow the practice the right way or at least make up for my mistakes. Does Allah forgive me since I didn’t know, and I had a good intention?
Muslims believe that Allah is “All-Knowing” and thus knows all our intentions. Allah SWT does forgive as one of his attributes is “Al-Ghafoor” and “Al-Raheem” meaning “Most Forgiving” and “Most Merciful,” respectively. And this is not only for fasting but for all our actions. No matter what and when we seek truthful forgiveness, he will forgive us indeed.
Fasting in Ramadan is obligatory for Muslims. There are some relaxations and exemptions. The elderly, travelers, nursing women, menstruating women, younger children and people with medical conditions are exempted from fasting. However, exempted people like those with temporary sickness, travelers and nursing and menstruating women must make up their fasts.
Fasting in Ramadan is not an obligation for non-Muslims. If you miss a fast, then you do not need to worry about making it up.
Hope I answered your questions and lessened your worry.
Disclaimer: I am not a religious scholar. I try to answer the questions with the best of my knowledge and understanding of Islam as a Muslim. 🕊
Maimoona Harrington was born and raised in Pakistan and moved to the United States with her family in 2008. She is married and a mother of two sons. She has a bachelor’s degree in Islamic studies and sociology from Pakistan and a bachelor’s degree in Middle Eastern Studies from United States. Along with her career as an interpreter, translator and monitor, she is also an Islamic and Pakistani Culture Adviser. As a practicing Muslim with extensive world travel and living in the West, she has devoted herself to spread awareness of Islam as a goodwill gesture. In an effort to do this, she started writing from her own personal experiences with religion, beliefs and life in a different culture. She also has special interest in all the religions and how and why they are all important to its followers. Her primary focus is on the co-existence and harmony between all human beings. Her message is to spread peace not division. She strongly believes that if you want to be closer to your creator then love His creation unconditionally and expect nothing in return for He loves us unconditionally and forgives us no matter how sinful we are!
