Ask A Muslim: Same-Gender Attraction

By Maimoona Harrington

Is it OK to be attracted to the same gender but not tell anyone or marry them?

As per my understanding of your question, it falls under the choices you make and the matters that are between you and your creator only. As an individual, you are free to choose your own actions and behaviors. Your ability to choose falls within your own set of personal boundaries and your moral and religious beliefs, if any.

Now to answer your question, “If you feel attracted to the same gender but not tell anyone or marry them,” this is your personal choice and your own beliefs shape that decision.

In Islam the matters of actions based on your choices are between you and your creator only. So, for all your acts and behaviors you are answerable to your creator only.

Islamic text both from Quran and Sunnah clearly shows that it does not approve or encourage same sex marriage. At the same time Islam whether religiously, ethically and morally does not allow or encourage anyone to demean those who choose to think and act differently – out of the set social or religious boundaries. Thus your actions based on your choices you make are between you and your creator only and only you are responsible for their outcome.

