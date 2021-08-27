Share this story!

























Ask A Muslim: Meaningful Prayer To Allah

Editor’s Note: When writing the name of God (Allah), Muslims often follow it with the abbreviation “SWT,” which stands for the Arabic words “Subhanahu wa ta’ala.”

What is meaningful about praying to Allah?

By Maimoona Harrington

There are over 1.8 billion Muslims around the world who pray every day to Allah (SWT). So, to answer this question, I decided to reach out to my family and friends and find out what they find meaningful about praying to Allah.

Here are some of the responses I received, sharing in their own words.

What my friends, family said:

“To me, it’s the connectivity route. We need to plug in devices. Charge our phones. A prayer can be physical gestures, our remembrance of Allah. It’s the path to connect on a spiritual level with the energy of the higher entity. With Allah. With God. The energy is there… we just need to plug ourselves in it.”

“Sukoon (peace) and an answer to our problems. A way out, a solution.”

“Having connected with the creator. Brings inner peace and a form of confidence combined with humility.”

“The personal, private, one on one connection with your maker.”

“Connecting to the only One who understands, forgives and cares for me♥️”

“As we are Muslims, our trust is on our Allah and his orders. Namaz (salat) is a pillar of Islam in which we pray and worship to Allah. This is our trust iman (faith) and a link with Allah. That we keep trust on him and believe that only he who will listen and fulfill our prayers.”

“For me, it means peace. Praying to Allah it’s for me it’s kind of treatment to treat my soul.”

“Praying is thanking to Allah.”

“It gives you peace and confidence.”

“What is meaningful is that you can talk about anything and everything and you shall not be judged or made fun of. That is what I think.”

“Praying to me is like resetting my system, feel all good inside out no matter what …I actually feel disconnected with my own self when I don’t pray.”

“There is a long list of the significances of the prayers, one of them is that when one feels lonely and in the times of despair the prayers are like candle of hope that there is someone who has the absolute powers to change my circumstances that candle of hope is ALLAH, the creator the Rab🙏”.

Allah Knows Me

What’s meaningful about praying to Allah for me is knowing that he knows all about me, so I have nothing to hide. I can be myself, ask for anything no matter big or small. And most of all I can share anything with him without the fear of being judged.

We pray to Allah no matter what whether we are happy or sad, we just reach out to him for everything and anything!

Allah says in the Quran,

“Seek help with steadfastness and prayer – though this is hard indeed for anyone but the humble, who know that they will meet their Lord and that it is to Him they will return” Quran (Chapter 2: 45-46).

“So remember Me, and I will remember you, and be thankful to Me, and be not ungrateful to Me” Quran (Chapter 2: 152).

These few verses from the Quran depict what’s meaningful about praying to Allah (SWT) as he himself addresses his creation. He tells that them not to forget him and always be grateful and those who choose to pray are those who are humble. They have faith in him in happiness and in sorrow and in response to our prayers he rewards us in abundance indeed!

Disclaimer: I am not a religious scholar. I tried to answer this question with the best of my knowledge and understanding of Islam as a Muslim.