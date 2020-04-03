Home / Commentary / Ask A Muslim: Marriage in Islam

Ask A Muslim: Marriage in Islam

Maimoona Harrington 3 hours ago Commentary, Features Leave a comment 54 Views

What do you want to Ask a Muslim? Submit your questions online or fill out the form below.

By Maimoona Harrington

Can you talk about marriage in Islam? How can one man be married to four women?

Marriage in Islam is a legal contract performed by an Imam (clergy) with consent of both bride and groom.

Marriage is also considered a religious duty and safeguard to modesty. Islam does not permit polygamy as a right. Polygamy is allowed, but with limitations and restrictions. It has conditions attached to it. One has to be fair and just to all his wives. It’s a great responsibility. Quran, Islam’s holy book, have the following verses on the matter of polygamy in its fourth chapter called, “An-Nisa – The Women.”

And if ye fear that ye will not deal fairly by the orphans, marry of the women, who seem good to you, two or three or four; and if ye fear that ye cannot do justice (to so many) then one (only) or (the captives) that your right hands possess. Thus it is more likely that ye will not do injustice.

(Quran: Chapter: 4 Verse: 3)

Ye will not be able to deal equally between (your) wives, however much ye wish (to do so). But turn not altogether away (from one), leaving her as in suspense. If ye do good and keep from evil, lo! Allah is ever Forgiving, Merciful.

(Quran: Chapter: 4 Verse: 129)

This leads to explain, polygamy is permitted within the context of war and when there are widows and orphans needing security and shelter. These verses were revealed after the battle of Uhud when many Muslims were killed.

Thus Islam advocates monogamy unless one can meet the limitations and conditions or the needs of the time.

Maimoona Harrington

About Maimoona Harrington

Maimoona Harrington was born and raised in Pakistan moved to the United States with her family in 2008. She is married and a mother of two sons. She has a bachelor’s degree in Islamic studies and sociology from Pakistan. Currently she is finishing her degree in Middle Eastern Studies at American Public University. Along with her current career as an interpreter she is also Islamic and Pakistani Culture Adviser.
As a practicing Muslim with the extensive world travel and living in the West, she has devoted herself to spread awareness of Islam as a goodwill gesture. In an effort to do this she started writing from her own personal experiences with religion, beliefs and life in a different culture. She also has special interest in all the religions and how and why they are all important to its followers. Her primary focus is on the co-existence and harmony between all human beings. Her message is to spread peace not division. She strongly believes that if you want to be closer to your creator then love His creation unconditionally and expect nothing in return for He loves us unconditionally and forgives us no matter how sinful we are!

Tags

