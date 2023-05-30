Ask a Muslim: Is Nikah the Same Thing as a Marriage?
Commentary by Maimoona Harrington
Hello. I am not Muslim, but my boyfriend is. He has asked me in order for us to continue our relationship to make Nikah. Is it the same thing as a marriage? I am respectful of Islam, but I also wish for my traditions to be respected. I am not sure if he will respect my traditions also. I feel very conflicted because I love him very much, but I am still finding my own way with my faith and religion and relationship with God. I pray for the answers, but I need help.
Nikah is a religious ceremony required by Islamic canonical law to unite a Muslim man and woman in holy matrimony. In this ceremony, a Muslim couple legitimizes their wedding in the eyes of God by signing the marriage contract in front of at least two witnesses.
At the end of the official Nikah ceremony, couples are officially and legally married to each other. Thus, Nikah officiates the marriage partnership. Muslim men can marry Jews, Christians and Sabians, all of whom are also known and referred to as “People of the Book.”
So, your marriage to a Muslim is allowed as per Islamic canonical law.
Disclaimer: I am not a religious scholar. I try to answer the questions with the best of my knowledge and understanding of Islam as a Muslim. 🕊
Maimoona Harrington was born and raised in Pakistan and moved to the United States with her family in 2008. She is married and a mother of two sons. She has a bachelor’s degree in Islamic studies and sociology from Pakistan and a bachelor’s degree in Middle Eastern Studies from United States. Along with her career as an interpreter, translator and monitor, she is also an Islamic and Pakistani Culture Adviser. As a practicing Muslim with extensive world travel and living in the West, she has devoted herself to spread awareness of Islam as a goodwill gesture. In an effort to do this, she started writing from her own personal experiences with religion, beliefs and life in a different culture. She also has special interest in all the religions and how and why they are all important to its followers. Her primary focus is on the co-existence and harmony between all human beings. Her message is to spread peace not division. She strongly believes that if you want to be closer to your creator then love His creation unconditionally and expect nothing in return for He loves us unconditionally and forgives us no matter how sinful we are!
