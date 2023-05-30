fbpx
ask a muslim

Ask a Muslim: Is Nikah the Same Thing as a Marriage?

Maimoona Harrington May 30, 2023 Commentary, Features Leave a comment 9 Views

Share this story!
             

Loading

Ask a Muslim: Is Nikah the Same Thing as a Marriage?

What do you want to Ask a Muslim? Submit your questions online or fill out the form below.

Commentary by Maimoona Harrington

Comment bar

Hello. I am not Muslim, but my boyfriend is. He has asked me in order for us to continue our relationship to make Nikah. Is it the same thing as a marriage? I am respectful of Islam, but I also wish for my traditions to be respected. I am not sure if he will respect my traditions also. I feel very conflicted because I love him very much, but I am still finding my own way with my faith and religion and relationship with God. I pray for the answers, but I need help.

ask a muslim

Nikah is a religious ceremony required by Islamic canonical law to unite a Muslim man and woman in holy matrimony. In this ceremony, a Muslim couple legitimizes their wedding in the eyes of God by signing the marriage contract in front of at least two witnesses.

At the end of the official Nikah ceremony, couples are officially and legally married to each other. Thus, Nikah officiates the marriage partnership. Muslim men can marry Jews, Christians and Sabians, all of whom are also known and referred to as “People of the Book.”

So, your marriage to a Muslim is allowed as per Islamic canonical law.

Disclaimer: I am not a religious scholar. I try to answer the questions with the best of my knowledge and understanding of Islam as a Muslim.  🕊 

Ask a Muslim

What questions do you have about Islam? Fill out the form below and our writer will get back to you by writing a column in response.

Name
Optional
Optional
This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

Tags

Check Also

letter to the editor

Letter to the Editor: We Stand with Trans Kids’ Parents

Reckless, hateful speech from a religious leader has no place in our public discourse.

0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Powered by WordPress | Designed by TieLabs
© Copyright 2023, All Rights Reserved
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x