Ask A Muslim: How Did Islam Begin?

By Maimoona Harrington

How did Islam begin?

Islam originated in a town called Makkah, also spelled Mecca, in the Arabian Peninsula, which is present day Saudi Arabia. In 610 C.E Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) received his first revelation, also known as “ وحی (wahee)” in Arabic, in the cave Hira mountain, also known as Jabal Noor mountain.

Prophet Muhammad (pbuh) was well known for being an honest and a truthful person. He became an orphan at a very young age after the death of both his parents. He was taken care of by his uncle Abu-Talib and grandfather Abu-Muttalib who belonged to the then famous clan called Banu-Hashim. His grandfather was the chief of the tribe called Quraysh in Makkah.

Often, the Prophet Muhammad (pbuh) used to travel to the outskirts of Mecca and meditate in the Cave Hira for solitude. This is where he received his first revelation at the age of 40.

Photo of Muslims gathering in Mecca by Maimoona Harrington

Angel Jibraeel (Gabriel) came to him one of these nights and said to him “Recite in the name of your Lord who created.”

The Prophet (pbuh) said to the angel “I cannot read.” This divine revelation is recorded in the Muslim Holy Scripture Quran in chapter 96 called “Al-Alaq” meaning “The Clot.”

Thus this first revelation to the Prophet Muhammad (pbuh) marked the beginning of Islam and the prophet’s journey to spread the message of God (Allah) to the mankind starting from his own home, relatives and friends.

I am not a religious scholar. I tried to answer this question with best of my knowledge and understanding of Islam as a Muslim.