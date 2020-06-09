fbpx

Ask A Muslim: Hijab at Home

Maimoona Harrington

What do you want to Ask a Muslim? Submit your questions online or fill out the form below.

By Maimoona Harrington

Can Muslims invite friends over and not wear their hijab?

Muslim women wear hijabs to guard their modesty. Wearing a hijab is more than clothing and includes one’s behavior, moral conduct, attitude and intention. In Islam, modesty is to be practiced by both men and women.

However, not all Muslim women wear a hijab.

For those women who do, the only exception of not wearing a hijab is in front of a “mahram.” 

So, what is a mahram?

According to Oxford Islamic Studies online, mahram means “forbidden, inviolable, holy, sacred.” In addition, the word is, “traditionally used to refer to that part of the Bedouin tent, or bayt, reserved specifically for women, where cooking was done and provisions stored. The plural, maharim, is used to refer to a man’s close female relatives. In Islamic law, mahram connotes a state of consanguinity precluding marriage.”

In sum, it’s the female/male family member of a man/woman with whom marriage is not allowed and is considered “Haram” (Illegal). These relations include father, mother, grandfather, grandmother, great-grandfather, great-grandmother, brother, sister, son, daughter, grandson, granddaughter, great-grandson, great-granddaughter, uncle, aunt, great-uncle, great-aunt, nephew, niece, grandnephew, grandniece, great-grandnephew, great-grandniece, father-in-law, mother in-law, son-in-law, daughter in-law, stepfather, stepmother, stepson, stepdaughter and so on. Also if you and someone else are nursed by the same woman, say foster siblings, they also become mahrams of one another.

The purdah or concealment of the body, modesty and hijab is not obligatory in front of the above male/female family members. Thus if Muslim women, who do wear hijabs, invite friends over, they usually will not take off their hijabs unless they choose to take it off themselves.

Disclaimer: I am not a religious scholar. I tried to answer this question with the best of my knowledge and understanding of Islam as a Muslim.

Maimoona Harrington

About Maimoona Harrington

Maimoona Harrington was born and raised in Pakistan moved to the United States with her family in 2008. She is married and a mother of two sons. She has a bachelor’s degree in Islamic studies and sociology from Pakistan and a bachelor’s degree in Middle Eastern Studies from United States. Along with her career as an interpreter, translator and monitor she is also an Islamic and Pakistani Culture Adviser.

As a practicing Muslim with the extensive world travel and living in the West, she has devoted herself to spread awareness of Islam as a goodwill gesture. In an effort to do this she started writing from her own personal experiences with religion, beliefs and life in a different culture. She also has special interest in all the religions and how and why they are all important to its followers. Her primary focus is on the co-existence and harmony between all human beings. Her message is to spread peace not division. She strongly believes that if you want to be closer to your creator then love His creation unconditionally and expect nothing in return for He loves us unconditionally and forgives us no matter how sinful we are!

