Ask A Muslim: Gifts for Eid

Ask A Muslim: Gifts for Ramadan
A coworker who is Muslim gave me a gift for Christmas. I would like to reciprocate during one of their holidays. Is there a certain holiday or gift that would be most appropriate?
Reader, you asked this question at a perfect time. Across the globe Muslims are observing the holy month of Ramadan.
To mark the end of this holy month, we celebrate the religious holiday called, “Eid-ul-Fitr.” In Muslim countries it’s a national holiday and the celebrations lasts for three days.
On this day we start our day with special Eid prayer, dress up nicely, enjoy traditional dishes together, visit and exchange gifts with family and friends. Cash gift known as Eidi, is the most common gift given during this festival between families. Exchanging gift is one of the important tenets of Islam. Thus, Eid-ul-Fitr is the perfect time when you can give your Muslim co-worker or friend a gift.
The formal greeting for this holiday is “Eid Mubarak” or “Have a blessed Eid”.
This year Eid-ul-Fitr is falling on April 21. Since Muslims follow lunar calendar this date changes every year.
Assorted gift boxes of tea or coffee, fruits, nuts or dried fruits and chocolates are some examples of appropriate gifts. Avoid anything that contains alcohol, pork and its by-products. As per Islamic dietary laws these are forbidden and prohibited for Muslims.
Maimoona Harrington was born and raised in Pakistan and moved to the United States with her family in 2008. She is married and a mother of two sons. She has a bachelor’s degree in Islamic studies and sociology from Pakistan and a bachelor’s degree in Middle Eastern Studies from United States. Along with her career as an interpreter, translator and monitor, she is also an Islamic and Pakistani Culture Adviser. As a practicing Muslim with extensive world travel and living in the West, she has devoted herself to spread awareness of Islam as a goodwill gesture. In an effort to do this, she started writing from her own personal experiences with religion, beliefs and life in a different culture. She also has special interest in all the religions and how and why they are all important to its followers. Her primary focus is on the co-existence and harmony between all human beings. Her message is to spread peace not division. She strongly believes that if you want to be closer to your creator then love His creation unconditionally and expect nothing in return for He loves us unconditionally and forgives us no matter how sinful we are!
