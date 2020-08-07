Ask A Muslim: End Times

Maimoona Harrington 8 hours ago Commentary, Features Leave a comment 78 Views

Share this story!
  • 1
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
    1
    Share

What do you want to Ask a Muslim? Submit your questions online or fill out the form below.

By Maimoona Harrington

Do Muslims believe in End Times like some Christians do? If so, what does that look like?

To Him is your return all together. [It is] the promise of Allah [which is] truth.  (Quran: Chapter 10: Verse 4)

Islam is one of the Abrahamic religions and also shares the belief in the end times and resurrection like Christianity and Judaism.

Islamic eschatology consists of two parts: world’s end and the afterlife. The end of the world will be followed by a series of events and along with those events, there will be signs that will manifest and lead to the ‘Judgment Day’ or in Arabic ‘Yawm al-Qiyāmah.’

Some of the signs and events before the end times are mentioned in the Quran (Muslim’s holy scripture) and some derived from the Hadith’s (Saying of the Prophet Muhammad pbuh).

Before resurrection, al-Dajjal (a great deceiver) will come and create chaos, tyranny and turmoil in the world. To bring justice and peace, a religious and political figure will appear. He is known as Imam Mahdi (The guided one). Due to variant sects in Islam there are also difference of opinions on Imam Mahdi, but common themes run through all traditions. Imam Mahdi will have to meet set criteria to be recognized. One of those criteria is that he will have to be from Prophet Muhammad pbuh lineage.

It is believed that he will end Dajjal’s tyranny and oppression and then there will be peace, and everyone will enter Islam. Along with Imam Mahdi appearance, Jesus pbuh the Messiah, will also return at the same time to save humanity from injustice and oppression.

According to Oxford Islamic studies, “There are disagreements over the Mahdi’s precise relationship to Jesus ; some deny there will be a Muslim Mahdi, claiming that Jesus’ second coming will fulfill this role. Some believe that Jesus will return as a just judge; he will die after forty years and be buried in a spot beside Muhammad ‘s tomb in Medina that has been reserved for him.”

Disclaimer: I am not a religious scholar. I tried to answer this question with the best of my knowledge and understanding of Islam as a Muslim

Maimoona Harrington

About Maimoona Harrington

Maimoona Harrington was born and raised in Pakistan moved to the United States with her family in 2008. She is married and a mother of two sons. She has a bachelor’s degree in Islamic studies and sociology from Pakistan and a bachelor’s degree in Middle Eastern Studies from United States. Along with her career as an interpreter, translator and monitor she is also an Islamic and Pakistani Culture Adviser.

As a practicing Muslim with the extensive world travel and living in the West, she has devoted herself to spread awareness of Islam as a goodwill gesture. In an effort to do this she started writing from her own personal experiences with religion, beliefs and life in a different culture. She also has special interest in all the religions and how and why they are all important to its followers. Her primary focus is on the co-existence and harmony between all human beings. Her message is to spread peace not division. She strongly believes that if you want to be closer to your creator then love His creation unconditionally and expect nothing in return for He loves us unconditionally and forgives us no matter how sinful we are!

View All Posts

Tags

Check Also

Counting Blessings During COVID Stillness

And on Sunday mornings, we like to sit there, sip our coffee, read the newspapers, and watch the world NOT pass by. I do not use the term often or lightly – but those Sunday morning moments on the porch are a blessing.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by WordPress | Designed by TieLabs
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved