Ask A Muslim: Do You Love All People?

By Maimoona Harrington

Do You Love All People?

This question is quite broad. If the intent is to ask, “Do Muslims love all other human beings?” then the simple answer is yes. They do.

We are all creations of God Almighty, and he is the God of all humankind. Then who are we to not love his creation?

Before any tag, label or identity, we are all humans.

“People, We created you all from a single man and a single woman, and made you into races and tribes so that you should get to know one another. In God’s eyes, the most honored of you are the ones most mindful of Him: God is all knowing, all aware.” Quran (Chapter 13, Verse 49)

Quran’s Guidance

The Quran is the Islamic scripture. Through the Quran, Muslims learn and receive the messages and guidance from Almighty Creator – Allah on all aspects of our lives. Through it, God gives us the message of oneness of humanity and to use our identities as inclusiveness.

As humans, we all have the same rights to life, equality, justice and peace. God himself addresses human beings repeatedly in the Quran, giving them the message of love, peace, justice, unity, kindness and belief.

Humanity is diverse. Our functional nature can be different, but our structural existence is the same.

“If God had so willed, He would have made you one community, but He wanted to test you through that which He has given you, so raise to do good: you will all return to God, and He will make clear to you the matters you differed about.” Quran (Chapter 5, Verse 48-partial)

The Human Creation

The verses below describe the creation of human beings – a creation God Almighty specially favors above many of those he created.

“We created man from an essence of clay, then we placed him as a drop of fluid in a safe place, then We made that drop into a clinging form, and We made that form into a lump of flesh, and We made that lump in two bones, and We clothed those bones with flesh, and later We made him into other forms – glory be to God, the best of creators! – then you will die and then, on the Day of Resurrection, you will be raised up again.” Quran (Chapter 23, Verses 12-16)

God’s message through the Quran emphasizes the unity of humanity besides our diversities and differences. All matters between human beings should be resolved through mutual understanding, respect and by learning and abiding by God’s laws.

Thus, Muslims love all of God’s creations indeed.

Disclaimer: ***I am not a religious scholar. I tried to answer this question with the best of my knowledge and understanding of Islam as a Muslim.