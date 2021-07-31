fbpx

Ask A Muslim: Do You Love All People?

Maimoona Harrington 18 hours ago Commentary, Features Leave a comment 621 Views

What do you want to Ask a Muslim? Submit your questions online or fill out the form below.

By Maimoona Harrington

Do You Love All People?

This question is quite broad. If the intent is to ask, “Do Muslims love all other human beings?” then the simple answer is yes. They do.

We are all creations of God Almighty, and he is the God of all humankind. Then who are we to not love his creation? 

Before any tag, label or identity, we are all humans.  

“People, We created you all from a single man and a single woman, and made you into races and tribes so that you should get to know one another. In God’s eyes, the most honored of you are the ones most mindful of Him: God is all knowing, all aware.” Quran (Chapter 13, Verse 49) 

Quran’s Guidance

The Quran is the Islamic scripture. Through the Quran, Muslims learn and receive the messages and guidance from Almighty Creator – Allah on all aspects of our lives. Through it, God gives us the message of oneness of humanity and to use our identities as inclusiveness. 

As humans, we all have the same rights to life, equality, justice and peace. God himself addresses human beings repeatedly in the Quran, giving them the message of love, peace, justice, unity, kindness and belief. 

Humanity is diverse. Our functional nature can be different, but our structural existence is the same.  

“If God had so willed, He would have made you one community, but He wanted to test you through that which He has given you, so raise to do good: you will all return to God, and He will make clear to you the matters you differed about.” Quran (Chapter 5, Verse 48-partial) 

The Human Creation

The verses below describe the creation of human beings – a creation God Almighty specially favors above many of those he created.  

“We created man from an essence of clay, then we placed him as a drop of fluid in a safe place, then We made that drop into a clinging form, and We made that form into a lump of flesh, and We made that lump in two bones, and We clothed those bones with flesh, and later We made him into other forms glory be to God, the best of creators! then you will die and then, on the Day of Resurrection, you will be raised up again.” Quran (Chapter 23, Verses 12-16) 

God’s message through the Quran emphasizes the unity of humanity besides our diversities and differences. All matters between human beings should be resolved through mutual understanding, respect and by learning and abiding by God’s laws.

Thus, Muslims love all of God’s creations indeed.

Disclaimer: ***I am not a religious scholar. I tried to answer this question with the best of my knowledge and understanding of Islam as a Muslim.  

About Maimoona Harrington

Maimoona Harrington was born and raised in Pakistan moved to the United States with her family in 2008. She is married and a mother of two sons. She has a bachelor’s degree in Islamic studies and sociology from Pakistan and a bachelor’s degree in Middle Eastern Studies from United States. Along with her career as an interpreter, translator and monitor she is also an Islamic and Pakistani Culture Adviser.

As a practicing Muslim with the extensive world travel and living in the West, she has devoted herself to spread awareness of Islam as a goodwill gesture. In an effort to do this she started writing from her own personal experiences with religion, beliefs and life in a different culture. She also has special interest in all the religions and how and why they are all important to its followers. Her primary focus is on the co-existence and harmony between all human beings. Her message is to spread peace not division. She strongly believes that if you want to be closer to your creator then love His creation unconditionally and expect nothing in return for He loves us unconditionally and forgives us no matter how sinful we are!

