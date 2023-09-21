Ask a Muslim: Can Non-Muslim Women Wear a Hijab?
Commentary by Maimoona Harrington | FāVS News
Hello! I have a question! I want to try practicing modesty. While I do not practice the belief typically associated with it, is it okay if I dawn a hijab? I do practice another religion, and I have for over four years now. But, even before, modesty has always been my thing, and I was curious if me taking that step to practice this even more would be deemed offensive or a betrayal to other people who wear a hijab? I just don’t want to be seen as offensive to those who do wear them and practice Islam who may seek comfort in that, and to, simultaneously, at first glance be hurt by my differences. Where I live is a pretty rural area, and I see almost no one wear them at all, but I would be heartbroken if I ever ran into someone who thought they could seek solace in me to feel bad that we don’t practice the same thing or like I tricked them.
Dear Reader,
Thank you for asking the question and being so thoughtful.
The headscarf worn by Muslim women to cover their hair is known as hijab. Hijab is an Arabic word that basically translates to word “barrier.”
Hijab is divided into two categories in Islam. One is modest attire in shape of hijab or abaya and other is personal behavioral hijab between opposite genders and having a modest code of conduct in social settings. Modesty is appreciated in Islam and is an important aspect of religion to be adopted in all shapes of practices.
Wearing of a hijab is your personal choice; however, in Western societies, it is considered a symbolism of Islam. There is a very low chance that a Muslim will feel betrayed or offensive toward you. On the contrary, I think they will respect you for adhering to modesty. From a religious point of view I believe that all religions highlight the significance of modesty both in clothing as well as in behavior.
Peace!
Maimoona Harrington was born and raised in Pakistan and moved to the United States with her family in 2008. She is married and a mother of two sons. She has a bachelor’s degree in Islamic studies and sociology from Pakistan and a bachelor’s degree in Middle Eastern Studies from United States. Along with her career as an interpreter, translator and monitor, she is also an Islamic and Pakistani Culture Adviser. As a practicing Muslim with extensive world travel and living in the West, she has devoted herself to spread awareness of Islam as a goodwill gesture. In an effort to do this, she started writing from her own personal experiences with religion, beliefs and life in a different culture. She also has special interest in all the religions and how and why they are all important to its followers. Her primary focus is on the co-existence and harmony between all human beings. Her message is to spread peace not division. She strongly believes that if you want to be closer to your creator then love His creation unconditionally and expect nothing in return for He loves us unconditionally and forgives us no matter how sinful we are!
