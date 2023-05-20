Ask a Muslim: Can a Muslim Marry a Catholic?
Commentary by Maimoona Harrington
Islam is divided into many sects, and the religious authorities of these sects interpret the Quranic text for interfaith marriages as per their understanding and interpretations.
Based on these interpretations, the majority of sects agree that Muslim men can marry Jews, Christians and Sabians, also known and referred as “People of the Book.”
However, Muslim women cannot marry People of the Book or any non-Muslim. But, as I stated this is based on various interpretations of Quranic text by various Islamic religious authorities of different sects.
Having said this, many Muslim women are marrying men from different faiths after their conversion into Islam and some without having them convert. But, this is, again, a personal interpretation of faith, choice and preference on their part.
With a Muslim diaspora spread all over the world, interfaith marriages are becoming common, as well as a challenge, for many because of the diverse cultural and traditional norms. Peace!
Disclaimer: I am not a religious scholar. I try to answer the question with the best of my knowledge and understanding of Islam as a Muslim.
Maimoona Harrington was born and raised in Pakistan and moved to the United States with her family in 2008. She is married and a mother of two sons. She has a bachelor’s degree in Islamic studies and sociology from Pakistan and a bachelor’s degree in Middle Eastern Studies from United States. Along with her career as an interpreter, translator and monitor, she is also an Islamic and Pakistani Culture Adviser. As a practicing Muslim with extensive world travel and living in the West, she has devoted herself to spread awareness of Islam as a goodwill gesture. In an effort to do this, she started writing from her own personal experiences with religion, beliefs and life in a different culture. She also has special interest in all the religions and how and why they are all important to its followers. Her primary focus is on the co-existence and harmony between all human beings. Her message is to spread peace not division. She strongly believes that if you want to be closer to your creator then love His creation unconditionally and expect nothing in return for He loves us unconditionally and forgives us no matter how sinful we are!
