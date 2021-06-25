Share this story!

























Ask A Muslim: Being Muslim and Speaking Arabic

By Maimoona Harrington

Why do you have to speak Arabic in order for you to become a Muslim?

No, one does not have to speak Arabic in order to become a Muslim. There are approximately 1.8 billion Muslims around the world spread across Central Asia to the entire Middle East and Western Asia (except Armenia and Israel), all of North Africa, as well as many countries in West Africa, South Asia and Maritime Southeast Asia. They all speak diverse native languages ranging from Arabic to Urdu, Pashto, Tajik, Lampung, Hindi, Turkish, Malay and many more.

It is encouraged to learn Arabic to be able to read the Quran (Islamic scripture) and offer five daily prayers in it, as this is the language of the scripture. Muslims learn to read the Quran and the daily five prayers in Arabic from childhood. The Quran and prayers can be read in Arabic, as well as in native languages. However, if one can then it’s encouraged and considered preferable to do it in Arabic.

Disclaimer: I am not a religious scholar. I tried to answer this question with the best of my knowledge and understanding of Islam as a Muslim.