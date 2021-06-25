fbpx

Ask A Muslim: Being Muslim and Speaking Arabic

Maimoona Harrington

What do you want to Ask a Muslim? Submit your questions online or fill out the form below.

By Maimoona Harrington

Why do you have to speak Arabic in order for you to become a Muslim?

No, one does not have to speak Arabic in order to become a Muslim. There are approximately 1.8 billion Muslims around the world spread across Central Asia to the entire Middle East and Western Asia (except Armenia and Israel), all of North Africa, as well as many countries in West Africa, South Asia and Maritime Southeast Asia. They all speak diverse native languages ranging from Arabic to Urdu, Pashto, Tajik, Lampung, Hindi, Turkish, Malay and many more.

It is encouraged to learn Arabic to be able to read the Quran (Islamic scripture) and offer five daily prayers in it, as this is the language of the scripture. Muslims learn to read the Quran and the daily five prayers in Arabic from childhood. The Quran and prayers can be read in Arabic, as well as in native languages. However, if one can then it’s encouraged and considered preferable to do it in Arabic.

Disclaimer: I am not a religious scholar. I tried to answer this question with the best of my knowledge and understanding of Islam as a Muslim. 

About Maimoona Harrington

Maimoona Harrington was born and raised in Pakistan moved to the United States with her family in 2008. She is married and a mother of two sons. She has a bachelor’s degree in Islamic studies and sociology from Pakistan and a bachelor’s degree in Middle Eastern Studies from United States. Along with her career as an interpreter, translator and monitor she is also an Islamic and Pakistani Culture Adviser.

As a practicing Muslim with the extensive world travel and living in the West, she has devoted herself to spread awareness of Islam as a goodwill gesture. In an effort to do this she started writing from her own personal experiences with religion, beliefs and life in a different culture. She also has special interest in all the religions and how and why they are all important to its followers. Her primary focus is on the co-existence and harmony between all human beings. Her message is to spread peace not division. She strongly believes that if you want to be closer to your creator then love His creation unconditionally and expect nothing in return for He loves us unconditionally and forgives us no matter how sinful we are!

