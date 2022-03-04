Share this story!

Ask A Member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints: Purpose of Life

By Mindy Wright

What is our view of the purpose of life?

God, our loving Heavenly Father, wants us to find happiness and joy. He created a plan for us to grow, live by faith, and return to live with Him someday. His plan gives meaning and context to our life here on Earth and answers the big questions: “Where did I come from?” “Why am I here?” and “What happens after I die?”

Where did I come from?

Before coming to this Earth, we existed as a spirit with God and the rest of his spirit children. God sent us all to earth to receive a physical body, to face challenges, and to become more like him through faith in Jesus Christ.

Why am I here?

Here on Earth, we don’t remember living with God. As a result, we must have faith and learn to choose between right and wrong. Life is a proving ground. We receive a body and are tested. The test of obedience to our Father includes how we treat our brothers and sisters and how we use the heavenly guidance given to us. Life isn’t easy, but hard times let us appreciate happiness and peace. God’s plan is not random. It is carefully designed to learn and grow through experiences—both pleasant and painful. He lets us choose between good and evil. The challenge is to have faith in his plan even though we don’t have all of the answers.

Because we all make mistakes, God sent his son, Jesus Christ, to atone for our sins so we can be cleansed and forgiven. When we accept Jesus and follow his example, we become less selfish and can enjoy greater love, peace, and joy.

What happens after I die?

We lived before we came to Earth, and we will continue to live after we die. Many of us wonder what happens after we die. At death, our spirits and bodies separate, awaiting the resurrection in the spirit world. The Resurrection of Jesus Christ overcame death for all of us, allowing us, if we are faithful, to be reunited with our families and Heavenly Father. Knowing this plan can provide comfort and peace about death. While we mourn for those loved ones we’ve lost, there is hope—death is not the end.