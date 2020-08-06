Ask A Jew: Wearing the Star of David

Share this story!





















What questions do you have about Judaism?

By Hyphen Parent

I would like to know if wearing The Star of David as a necklace is culture appropriation? I am not Jewish by blood, but I respect ,with my entirety, the religion.

The Star of David (Magen David) is a widely-recognized Jewish symbol. It is used to identify something or someone as Jewish. A star of David necklace is worn by Jews as part of a Jewish tradition and to take pride in Jewish identity. Yes wearing a Star of David or any traditionally Jewish symbol when someone isn’t Jewish would be cultural appropriation and is best avoided.

If someone wants to show support for Judaism, there are much better ways to do so. If you want an outward sign, there are yard signs and garden flags with anti-racist messages in multiple languages, often including Hebrew. You can reach out to Jewish friends and let them know you’d love to offer support and help. You can reach out to area Jewish groups to ask if they need volunteers. Although, please don’t feel slighted if they are cautious about people who they don’t know. If there are Jewish cultural events that are open to the public, please feel free to attend. You can speak up against Antisemitism. This is incredibly important in-person and online in our current climate.



People who are Jewish absolutely welcome respect and support. Rather than taking someone else’s symbol, which can lead to confusion and anger, try some of these suggested ways to show solidarity.