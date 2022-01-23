Share this story!

Ask A Jew: Star of David and Conversion

By Hyphen Parent

I am not Jewish but all through my adult life I have been attracted to Jewish religion, it’s values and people. I would like to convert but the process seems so time consuming in that it would not be possible to complete whilst operating a busy life.

Therefore, until such time to convert is it acceptable to wear the Star of David ?

My top suggestion is to reach out to your local rabbi and ask for more information about conversion. Find out more about what’s involved and the commitment necessary. There are so many different things that are done as part of conversion. There are readings that are done privately. There are conversations with rabbis and other Jewish people. There are celebrations. There are services, classes, and parties. The process of conversion can be absolutely accessible to everyone in any stage of life.

That being said, the Star of David is a well-known symbol of Judaism. To wear or use one when one isn’t Jewish or isn’t in the active process of officially becoming Jewish is cultural appropriation. I’ve written in the past about this exact topic: Ask A Jew: Wearing the Star of David.

For anyone who is interested in conversion, please research and reach out to rabbis. The process isn’t lonely days locked away in boring classes away from the rest of the world. It’s all about learning about Judaism, integrating Judaism into your life, and becoming a part of the Jewish community.