fbpx

Ask A Jew: Playing a Jewish Character

Hyphen Parent 1 hour ago Commentary, Features Leave a comment 57 Views

Share this story!
             

Ask A Jew: Playing a Jewish Character

What questions do you have about Judaism? Submit them online, or fill out the form below. 

By Hyphen Parent

As an actor in a play I’m doing for exams, I have to play a Jewish character in the Holocaust, however I myself am not Jewish. Part of the required costume is a Star Of David armband, is this morally wrong? I feel slightly weird about it.

Wearing the arm band as part of a role portraying a Jewish character during the Holocaust isn’t generally problematic. It’s a historically accurate portrayal and the symbol is used as it was at the time. So that’s fine.

Problems arise when someone tries to co-opt Jewish symbols for unrelated causes. Since this use is relevant, it’s fine.

I do want to say that we appreciate the concern. Many other groups and individuals have tried to twist Jewish symbolism to use for their own purposes. So it’s always appreciated when someone, particularly someone who isn’t Jewish, pauses to reflect.

About Hyphen Parent

Dorothy-Ann Parent (better known as Hyphen) is a writer, a traditional Jew, a seeker of justice, a lover of stories, the self-proclaimed Jewish Molly Weasley, hobbit-sized, and best not left unattended in a bookshop or animal shelter.

View All Posts

Check Also

A tribute to my source, and friend, Pastor Andy CastroLang, who will retire this year

We met for coffee at Rockwood Bakery and now, 10 years later, Rev. Andy CastroLand share what seems like a lifetime of memories.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Powered by WordPress | Designed by TieLabs
© Copyright 2022, All Rights Reserved