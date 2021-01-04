Ask A Jew: Chanukah Greetings for Non-Jews
What questions do you have about Judaism? Submit them online, or fill out the form below.
Is it appropriate for a non-Jewish person to wish a Jewish person, or the Jewish community Chag Urim Sameach, or should we stick with Happy Chanukah?
It’s not inappropriate, but it’s not necessary and not commonly used.
“Happy Chanukah,” is a fine greeting and one commonly used among Jewish communities. The Hebrew can be tricky to pronounce and is very easily butchered. “Chag urim sameach,” isn’t really a common greeting among many Jewish communities. “Chag sameach” loosely translates to “Happy holiday” and can be used for a number of different holidays (although not all, so it’s best to be careful.). Chanukah is only a minor holiday and isn’t technically a chag, but many do say “Chag sameach” or “Chanukah sameach.”
“Chag urim sameach” translates to the equivlaent of “Happy festival of lights.” Typically, only non-Jews refer to Chanukah as “The festival of lights.” This holds true for English and Hebrew. We just call it “Chanukah.” Generally, the only time you’ll hear a Jewish person refer to the holiday as “The festival of lights” is when trying to explain Chanukah to non-Jews (or when singing along with an Adam Sandler song meant to teach non-Jews about Chanukah). In all honestly, I’ve lived all across the country and I’ve never known a Jewish person in the U.S or Canada to use, “Chag urim sameach,” as a Chanukah greeting.
“Happy Chanukah,” is an accurate greeting and much easier to pronounce.
- Ask A Jew: Chanukah Greetings for Non-Jews - January 4, 2021
- Ask A Jew: Misusing Sacred Jewish Words - December 13, 2020
- Ask A Jew: Wearing the Star of David - August 6, 2020
- Ask A Jew: Reform Judaism - June 30, 2020
- How to show gratitude to others during isolation - May 22, 2020
- Ask A Jew: Star of David Mask - May 3, 2020
- Ask A Jew: The Afterlife - April 14, 2020
- Ask A Jew: Gatherings of 10 - March 26, 2020
- Ask A Jew: What is Humanistic Judaism? - March 11, 2020
- Valuing Volunteers: Three Questions to Ask - January 26, 2020