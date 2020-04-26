Ask A Hindu: Who Started Hinduism?

Share this story!



















1 Share

What do you want to ask a Hindu? Fill out the form below or submit your question online.



By Sreedharani Nandagopal

Who started Hinduism?

Unlike other religions, Hinduism has no one founder but is instead a fusion of various beliefs. One theory is that around 1500 B.C., the Indo-Aryan people migrated to the Indus Valley (in the Western part of India near Pakistan), and their language and culture blended with that of the indigenous people living in the region. Hinduism has no definite start date. This way of living has evolved over thousands of years and continues to this day wherever Hindus are settled in the world.

The word “Hindu” comes from the word “Sindhu” which is where this type of living started. The word Hindu is derived from the Sanskrit word Sindhu which is the local name for the Indus River that flows through the north-western part of the Indian subcontinent. Sindhu also means sea. The word Hindu or Indu was used by Greeks to denote the country and people living beyond the Indus River. The word “Hindu” came into existence because of mispronunciation of a Sanskrit word by the ancient Persians some 3,000 to 4,000 years ago.

So in summary, Sanathana Dharma (Eternal order) has no beginning, no founder and no start date.