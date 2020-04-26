Home / Commentary / Ask A Hindu: Who Started Hinduism?

Ask A Hindu: Who Started Hinduism?

Sreedharani Nandagopal 19 hours ago Commentary, Features Leave a comment 142 Views

Share this story!
  •  
  • 1
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
    1
    Share

What do you want to ask a Hindu?  Fill out the form below or submit your question online

By Sreedharani Nandagopal 

Who started Hinduism?

Unlike other religions, Hinduism has no one founder but is instead a fusion of various beliefs. One theory is that around 1500 B.C., the Indo-Aryan people migrated to the Indus Valley (in the Western part of India near Pakistan), and their language and culture blended with that of the indigenous people living in the region. Hinduism has no definite start date. This way of living has evolved over thousands of years and continues to this day wherever Hindus are settled in the world.

The word “Hindu” comes from the word “Sindhu” which is where this type of living started. The word Hindu is derived from the Sanskrit word Sindhu which is the local name for the Indus River that flows through the north-western part of the Indian subcontinent. Sindhu also means sea. The word Hindu or Indu was used by Greeks to denote the country and people living beyond the Indus River. The word “Hindu” came into existence because of mispronunciation of a Sanskrit word by the ancient Persians some 3,000 to 4,000 years ago.

So in summary, Sanathana Dharma (Eternal order) has no beginning, no founder and no start date.

About Sreedharani Nandagopal

Sreedharani Nandagopal followed her physician sister to Seattle in 1969. She attended University of Washington to get her Physics and engineering degree. Then, In 1975 went back to India and got married to an electrical engineering professor (Mallur Nandagopal, Ph.D.) and at the same time I received her immigrant visa. Together they returned to Seattle. In 1977 they moved to Spokane. Her husband has done some innovative things for the city of Spokane, one of them being rebuilding the Upriver Dam Hydroelectric project which produces annually
over $3 million in revenue to the city. Sreedharani taught for the Community Colleges of Spokane for 27 years and other colleges in this area including NIC. Together they do volunteer work for the schools and community at large by giving presentations about Indian culture, Hinduism, etc. They also try to educate the Spokane and the vicinity citizenry by bringing classical concerts and dance-dramas from India with the help of Rotary, Spokane Arts, Spokane city, Innovia Foundation, and many other organizations, and individual donors.

View All Posts

Tags

Check Also

Don’t escape the empathy for your neighbors during the coronavirus pandemic

More people are losing their jobs, businesses are going under, the homeless can’t take shelter. I don’t want to acknowledge those headlines, so I wander into the woods for a hike.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by WordPress | Designed by TieLabs
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved