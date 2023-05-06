fbpx
Ask a Hindu: Where Do You Worship?

Himani Agrawal May 6, 2023 Commentary, Features Leave a comment 6 Views

Ask a Hindu: Where Do You Worship?

Commentary by Himani Agrawal

Do you worship somewhere as a group, such as in Spokane? Or do Hindus worship only in their homes? Do you have spiritual holidays, like some have Christmas, Ramadan, etc.?

Thank you for your questions.

Yes, we do worship together as a group in our temple in Spokane. We meet at 1337 S. Grand Blvd. You can visit our website for dates and times and more information about our gatherings.

Yes, we do have spiritual holidays, and each festival has its own significance. Dates for festivals are based on our lunisolar calendar. Some of them are Navratri, Deepawali, Holi, Janmasthmi, Makar Sankranti, Guru purnima, etc.

Deepawali is probably the one that most people are aware of. It falls in October and November. It celebrates the victory of good over evil. It is a five-day celebration. Each day has its own religious and cultural significance. 

Guru purnima is a day to pay respect to gurus. A guru is someone who guides you to the path of dharma. In our culture, the mother is considered the first guru for everyone.

We celebrate festivals at our temple. All this information is available on our website, as well.

All the opinions expressed are personal views of the author.

