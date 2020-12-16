Share this story!



















Ask A Hindu: What Is Your Favorite Celebration?

By Sreedharani Nandagopal

What is your favorite celebration as a Hindu?

There are no favorite celebrations for us as every festival we celebrate is dedicated to different divine power and we take honor and pleasure to celebrate each festival.

There are festivals for the protector, destroyer of evil, Goddess of wealth, Goddess of knowledge, Goddess of Strength, reincarnated forms of the protector, festival of lights, nine days of festival for the reincarnation of the protector, harvest festival dedicated to mother earth for blessing us with a bounty of harvest, Ganesha (elephant headed Divine), monkey God, elephants, and many many more.