Ask A Hindu: What Is Your Favorite Celebration?

Sreedharani Nandagopal 17 hours ago Commentary, Features Leave a comment 131 Views

By Sreedharani Nandagopal 

 What is your favorite celebration as a Hindu?

There are no favorite celebrations for us as every festival we celebrate is dedicated to different divine power and we take honor and pleasure to celebrate each festival.

There are festivals for the protector, destroyer of evil, Goddess of wealth, Goddess of knowledge, Goddess of Strength, reincarnated forms of the protector, festival of lights, nine days of festival for the reincarnation of the protector, harvest festival dedicated to mother earth for blessing us with a bounty of harvest, Ganesha (elephant headed Divine), monkey God, elephants, and many many more. 

About Sreedharani Nandagopal

Sreedharani Nandagopal followed her physician sister to Seattle in 1969. She attended University of Washington to get her Physics and engineering degree. Then, In 1975 went back to India and got married to an electrical engineering professor (Mallur Nandagopal, Ph.D.) and at the same time I received her immigrant visa. Together they returned to Seattle. In 1977 they moved to Spokane. Her husband has done some innovative things for the city of Spokane, one of them being rebuilding the Upriver Dam Hydroelectric project which produces annually
over $3 million in revenue to the city. Sreedharani taught for the Community Colleges of Spokane for 27 years and other colleges in this area including NIC. Together they do volunteer work for the schools and community at large by giving presentations about Indian culture, Hinduism, etc. They also try to educate the Spokane and the vicinity citizenry by bringing classical concerts and dance-dramas from India with the help of Rotary, Spokane Arts, Spokane city, Innovia Foundation, and many other organizations, and individual donors.

