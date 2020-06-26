Ask A Hindu: Temple Decorations

By Sreedharani Nandagopal 

There are plain and simple tiles on the pillar, wall and roof of the temple. What are their specific meaning? – Raymond

In the ancient temples in India, which are still there to this day and are thriving, where devotees coming to pray everyday, there are lots of carving, painting, etc. on the temple walls, pillars, and roofs. Many of these represent stories from the Hindu mythology and every day stories from ancient times to teach children and adults good character, how to be good role models etc. The designs are also to make the temples look beautiful. Hindus are all about decorating their deities and the temples with carvings, flowers, lighting of the lamps, etc.

These simple tiles on the pillar and walls are for decorations.

About Sreedharani Nandagopal

Sreedharani Nandagopal followed her physician sister to Seattle in 1969. She attended University of Washington to get her Physics and engineering degree. Then, In 1975 went back to India and got married to an electrical engineering professor (Mallur Nandagopal, Ph.D.) and at the same time I received her immigrant visa. Together they returned to Seattle. In 1977 they moved to Spokane. Her husband has done some innovative things for the city of Spokane, one of them being rebuilding the Upriver Dam Hydroelectric project which produces annually
over $3 million in revenue to the city. Sreedharani taught for the Community Colleges of Spokane for 27 years and other colleges in this area including NIC. Together they do volunteer work for the schools and community at large by giving presentations about Indian culture, Hinduism, etc. They also try to educate the Spokane and the vicinity citizenry by bringing classical concerts and dance-dramas from India with the help of Rotary, Spokane Arts, Spokane city, Innovia Foundation, and many other organizations, and individual donors.

