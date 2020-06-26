Ask A Hindu: Temple Decorations

Share this story!





















By Sreedharani Nandagopal

There are plain and simple tiles on the pillar, wall and roof of the temple. What are their specific meaning? – Raymond

In the ancient temples in India, which are still there to this day and are thriving, where devotees coming to pray everyday, there are lots of carving, painting, etc. on the temple walls, pillars, and roofs. Many of these represent stories from the Hindu mythology and every day stories from ancient times to teach children and adults good character, how to be good role models etc. The designs are also to make the temples look beautiful. Hindus are all about decorating their deities and the temples with carvings, flowers, lighting of the lamps, etc.

These simple tiles on the pillar and walls are for decorations.