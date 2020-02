Share this story!



















10 Shares

What do you want to ask a Hindu? Fill out the form below or submit your question online.

By Sreedharani Nandagopal

Do Hindus have a ‘bible’?

This is an easy question to answer.

We do have a book called Bhagavad Gita which means, “Songs of the Divine.”

It is a conversation between the self (soul searching for the mortal being) and the Divine, which is very philosophical.