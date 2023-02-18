Share this story!

Ask a Hindu: Remaining Friends Forever

Commentary by Himani Agrawal

Is it possible that, as a Hindu, he is forbidden to ever tell me he no longer wishes to be friends, even if that is his true feeling?

Thank you for your question. We often find ourselves at crossroads in relationships. At these crucial times Dharma (cosmic laws) could be a wonderful guide to determine which path to take.

If someone helped you in any way, you should always have a gratitude towards that person. Never do anything to harm them in words or action, to wish them well.

Having said that, it does not translate into not leading a life of your own. You may or may not be in the same friend circle. It should be based on similar interest not on obligations.

Gratitude and friendship are two different things.

Hope this answers your question.

These are the personal views of the writer.

