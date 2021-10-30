Share this story!

























Ask A Hindu: Practicing The Law of Attraction

By Sreedharani Nandagopal

I understand that the practice of the Law of Attraction/manifestation derives from Hinduism; however, from what I have heard, manifestation, in Hinduism, is not supposed to be used for personal benefit. However, for me personally, personal benefit is not a bad thing so long as it is not done at anyone’s expense. As such, I use vision boards, affirmations, visualizations, etc. and occasionally use them for things like getting a PR in a 5K or going on a fun vacation. If I do this and don’t acknowledge its roots in Hinduism, then I worry that I will be contributing to the erasure of Hinduism’s influence on American spirituality. On the other hand, if I do acknowledge its roots in Hinduism, I worry that I will misrepresent Hinduism, since my practice of the Law of Attraction does not look like the Hindu practice. How can I practice the Law of Attraction without misrepresenting Hinduism or erasing the history of Hinduism’s influence on American spirituality?

Bhagvadgeetha advises seeking to do one’s duty and leave the results up to God. As everyone knows, desire causes pain but the Divine instructs the mortal human being to do their duty and leave the results up to the Divine.

Law of Attraction is about deciding what you want, and making it happen. In this sense one must work toward what the individual needs/wants and work towards that goal. The results are left up to the Divine. When the human being conducts one’s Dharma, one may benefit personally. Leading to some satisfaction, contentment and finally Moksha; which is liberation of Paramaathma from the physical body and therefore from this earth.

The Law of Attraction, dates back nearly 4,000 years to Hindu scriptures; some include,

“That person, who desires for objects of pleasures, by contemplating on their properties, gets born, along with his desires, among those objects of pleasures” -translation from Mundaka Upanishad, Mundakopanishad 3.2.3 “From it the universe comes forth, in it the universe merges and in it the universe breathes. Therefore a man should meditate on Brahman with a calm mind. Now, verily, a man consists of will. As he wills in this world, so does he become when he has departed hence. Let him with this knowledge in mind form his wit” – Translation from Chandogya Upanishad “Whatever destinations and objects of pleasures, the man, whose mind is free from impurities, he obtains those destinations and those objects of pleasures” -Translation from Mundaka Upanishad, Mundakopanishad 3.1.10

Dharma (doing one’s duty) is a manifestation of the Divine that is asked of every living being on earth. It is a universal factor that every living being should adhere to. While doing these, Dharma manifestations of attraction will come into the picture but that should not deter someone not doing one’s Dharma.



In essence one can practice attraction/manifestation as long as one is following the prescribed Dharma anywhere in the world.