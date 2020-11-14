Ask A Hindu: Biggest Definer of Your Faith

By Sreedharani Nandagopal 

What is the biggest definer of your faith?

The biggest definer of Sanathana Dharma (faith), is the Dharma, or the righteousness or one’s duty in this world. 

We, each of us, find our niche to serve the Divine Being and serve humanity in different ways. This can be through taking care of one’s elderly parents, or helping a neighbor in need, or helping the disadvantaged, or sending funds to ravaged areas of the global community due to disasters, or rescuing battered animals, and protecting the environment.  

We must all work hard and depend on the Divine Being for the results of that hard work.  

About Sreedharani Nandagopal

Sreedharani Nandagopal followed her physician sister to Seattle in 1969. She attended University of Washington to get her Physics and engineering degree. Then, In 1975 went back to India and got married to an electrical engineering professor (Mallur Nandagopal, Ph.D.) and at the same time I received her immigrant visa. Together they returned to Seattle. In 1977 they moved to Spokane. Her husband has done some innovative things for the city of Spokane, one of them being rebuilding the Upriver Dam Hydroelectric project which produces annually
over $3 million in revenue to the city. Sreedharani taught for the Community Colleges of Spokane for 27 years and other colleges in this area including NIC. Together they do volunteer work for the schools and community at large by giving presentations about Indian culture, Hinduism, etc. They also try to educate the Spokane and the vicinity citizenry by bringing classical concerts and dance-dramas from India with the help of Rotary, Spokane Arts, Spokane city, Innovia Foundation, and many other organizations, and individual donors.

