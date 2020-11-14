Share this story!



















Ask A Hindu: Biggest Definer of Your Faith

By Sreedharani Nandagopal

What is the biggest definer of your faith?

The biggest definer of Sanathana Dharma (faith), is the Dharma, or the righteousness or one’s duty in this world.

We, each of us, find our niche to serve the Divine Being and serve humanity in different ways. This can be through taking care of one’s elderly parents, or helping a neighbor in need, or helping the disadvantaged, or sending funds to ravaged areas of the global community due to disasters, or rescuing battered animals, and protecting the environment.

We must all work hard and depend on the Divine Being for the results of that hard work.