Ask A Catholic: The Bible and Blasphemy

What questions do you have about Catholicism? Submit them online, or fill out the form below. 

By Mitch Finley

If Jesus is the Word of God that is God, from the Gospel of John, then how is calling a collection of letters, poetry, and other stories [the Bible], “The Word of God” not blasphemy?

In a nutshell, Catholics believe that sacred Scripture is the written testimony to the divine Word. 

Scripture attests to what theologians sometimes call “the Christ event.” However, the Word of God, i.e. Christ, precedes the Bible and surpasses it.That is why the center of our faith isn’t just a book, but above all a person, Jesus Christ, the Word of God made human.

In other words, for Catholics the Bible is the word of God only because Jesus is the word of God (John 1:1 ff). We worship Jesus as the Word of God, we do not worship the Bible. We worship That To Which the Bible Gives Witness, i.e. the risen Christ.

About Mitch Finley

Mitch Finley is the author of 30+ books on Roman Catholic theological topics and spirituality, all written to appeal to both non-academic and academic readers. Mitch holds a B.A. in Religious Studies from Santa Clara University and an M.A. in Theology from Marquette University. He and Kathy Finley have been married since 1974 and are the parents of three grown sons. To learn more visit mitchandkathyfinley.com.

