Ask A Catholic: The Bible and Blasphemy

By Mitch Finley

If Jesus is the Word of God that is God, from the Gospel of John, then how is calling a collection of letters, poetry, and other stories [the Bible], “The Word of God” not blasphemy?

In a nutshell, Catholics believe that sacred Scripture is the written testimony to the divine Word.

Scripture attests to what theologians sometimes call “the Christ event.” However, the Word of God, i.e. Christ, precedes the Bible and surpasses it.That is why the center of our faith isn’t just a book, but above all a person, Jesus Christ, the Word of God made human.

In other words, for Catholics the Bible is the word of God only because Jesus is the word of God (John 1:1 ff). We worship Jesus as the Word of God, we do not worship the Bible. We worship That To Which the Bible Gives Witness, i.e. the risen Christ.