Ask a Catholic: How Many Good Works Do You Need to Get into Heaven?

Commentary by Mitch Finley

How many good works do you need to get into heaven?

Historically, one of the points of disagreement between Martin Luther and Roman Catholic leaders had to do with the connection between faith and good works. Luther insisted that salvation depended on faith alone, while Catholic teachers responded that one’s eternal destiny required good works.

Luther actually said that if it was up to him the New Testament’s Letter of James — which clearly insists on the need to do good works — would be removed from the Scriptures.

All this went on during the 16th century, of course.

Today, both the Catholic and Lutheran churches maintain that faith and good works are necessary — that faith leads to good works and good works nourish faith, i.e. individual and communal intimacy with Christ. And neither declares that “getting into heaven” depends on accomplishing a certain number of good works.

Indeed, there is no such thing as “enough” good works, just as faith requires a lifelong dedication to nourishing relationships human and divine.

For both Catholics and Lutherans, as well as for most other mainline Protestant traditions, Christianity is about loving intimacy with the Creator and with other people.

