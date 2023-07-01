Ask a Catholic: Are Sacraments Necessary to Get to Heaven?
Commentary by Mitch Finley
Are Sacraments Necessary to Get to Heaven?
The only requirement for “getting to heaven” that Jesus articulates in the Gospels is the need to love God with one’s whole being and one’s neighbor as oneself.
The sacraments are given to us as ways to nourish, in various ways, an active love for God and neighbor. They are means to an end, not ends in themselves.
Above all, sacraments are not to be understood in magical ways, i.e. “If I am baptised, participate in the Mass / Eucharist regularly, etc., then I will ‘get to heaven.'”
Ask a Catholic
Mitch Finley is the author of 30+ books on Roman Catholic theological topics and spirituality, all written to appeal to both non-academic and academic readers. Mitch holds a B.A. in Religious Studies from Santa Clara University and an M.A. in Theology from Marquette University. He and Kathy Finley have been married since 1974 and are the parents of three grown sons. To learn more, visit his website.