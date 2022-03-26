Ask A Catholic: 3 Days & The Sabbath
What questions do you have about Catholicism?
By Mitch Finley
How do you get three days and three nights from Good Friday to Easter Sunday? And where in the Bible does God change the Sabbath to Sunday? – Richard Halvorson
I’m not sure why you want to explain “three days and three nights,” as I don’t think this exact phrase appear in Scripture.
Also, there is no mention in the Bible of God establishing the Sabbath on any particular day of the week. The Creation narrative in Genesis ends with these words:
Thus the heavens and the earth were finished, and all their multitude. And on the seventh day God finished the work that he had done, and he rested on the seventh day from all the work that he had done. So God blessed the seventh day and hallowed it, because on it God rested from all the work that he had done in creation (Genesis 2:1-3, NRSV).
