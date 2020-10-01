Ask A Buddhist: Books for Children

What do you want to ask a Buddhist? Fill out the form below or submit your question online.
Can you recommend some Buddhist books for kids?
Below is a list of a few of the many Buddhist books available for children. I hope you’ll find it helpful.
For 3 to 6 year olds
- Franklin is Bossy by Paulette Bourgeois, Kids Can Press 2011
- Mouse Says “Sorry” by Michael Dahl, Picture Window Books 2011
- The Colour Monster: a Story About Emotions by Anna Llenas, Little, Brown Books 2018
- The Rainbow Fish by Marcus Pfister, North-South Books 1999
- Mindfully Me Series by Louise Shanagher, Lilliput Press 2018
- Sitting Still Like a Frog by Eline Snel, Shambhala Pub Inc 2014
- Stand in My Shoes: Kids Learning About Empathy by Bob Sornson, Love and Logic Press 2013
- Alphabreaths: The ABCs of Mindful Breathing by Christopher Willard, Sounds True Inc 2019
- Breathe Like a Bear by Kira Willey, Rodale Kids 2017
For 7 to 12 year olds
- My Mouth is a Volcano by Julia Cook, National Center for Youth Issues 2008
- Pete the Cat and His Magic Sunglasses by James Dean, HarperCollins 2013
- Ready, Set, Happy by Denise Flora, FDCW 2008
- The Giving Tree by Shel Silverstein, Harper and Row 1964
- I Am Human: A Book of Empathy by Susan Verde, Abrams Books 2018
- I Am Love: A Book of Compassion by Susan Verde, Abrams Books 2019
- The Boy Who Grew Flowers by Jen Wojtowicz & Steve Adams, Barefoot Books 2012
Here is a link to a few materials for children available from FPMT [Foundation of the Preservation of the Mahayana Tradition].
Finally, here is the Happy Toolbox for Kids which is a collection of games and activities for exploring inner values with children.
