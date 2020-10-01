Ask A Buddhist: Books for Children

Share this story!



















By Ven. Tenzin Tsepal

Can you recommend some Buddhist books for kids?

Below is a list of a few of the many Buddhist books available for children. I hope you’ll find it helpful.

For 3 to 6 year olds

For 7 to 12 year olds

Here is a link to a few materials for children available from FPMT [Foundation of the Preservation of the Mahayana Tradition].

Finally, here is the Happy Toolbox for Kids which is a collection of games and activities for exploring inner values with children.