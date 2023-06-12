Share this story!

Ask A Baha’i: What do you Love About Your Faith?

What do you want to ask A Baha’i? Submit your question online here.

I love God. I love His latest Manifestation in Bahá’u’lláh, the many teachings of other religions. And, I love a perspective that empowers me to love my fellow human beings, both by our commonalities and with our differences, as well as celebrate with connections the sacred beauty of all parts of God’s creation.

In a world of cacophony of voices competing for our attention in how to live our lives, I appreciate that the Revelation of Bahá’u’lláh gives me a coherent framework orienting my life to loving God by striving to love and serve humanity in the everyday opportunities of my life, at home, through my work, with my family, and in my neighborhood and community. Bahá’u’lláh gives me a rich grammar of virtues for how to love and serve humanity, e.g., compassion, loving-kindness, truthfulness and trustworthiness, justice and equity, nobility and dignity, patience and fortitude, radiance and joy. He gives me principles to live my life in a principled way as well.

For example:

Equality of women and men, working together as “two wings of a bird”

Racial justice and unity, vital to creating a beautiful society

Work is a form of worship, like prayer, by which we support ourselves and our families, and do something meaningful to be of service to others

Religion and science as mutually reinforcing source of knowledge and truth to learn about the world and to solve problems

Consultation as a method for families, councils, and communities to collaboratively communicate with each other to investigate issues, bring rich understanding, solve problems, and create patterns of action that support all to flourish

Here is a longer list of Bahá’í principles.

Ask a Baha’i What questions do you have about the Baha’i Faith? Fill out the form below and our writer will get back to you by writing a column in response. What's your question? (Required) Name Optional First Last Email Optional Email This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.