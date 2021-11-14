Share this story!

























Ask A Baha’i: A Hindu Practice

By Daniel Pschaida

Can a Baha’i from Hindu background place fruits and a flower garden near ‘Abdu’l-Bahá’s picture as in the Hindu way?

I have not heard this issue discussed in any official capacity before, and a Baha’i friend who grew up in India-who I consulted, had not heard of such a situation ever arising. My own personal thoughts, based on study of related Bahá’í teachings and of comparative religion are the following.

The practice of placing fruits and flower garlands before ‘Abdu’l-Bahá’s picture may be acceptable for an individual Bahá’í, with the following in mind:

This practice of Hindu puja/worship is understood by the Bahá’í to express loving worship/devotion to God, a heartfelt token of one’s affection for our Lord.

2. The person keeps in mind that ‘Abdu’l-Bahá is not God, nor a Manifestation/Messenger/Avatar of God, but the Centre of the Covenant and the exemplar of the Bahá’í teachings. Recognizing, he is only a bridge to contemplate the extraordinary majesty of God.

3. This is in line with the Bahá’í teachings of the beauty of diversity and celebration of unique cultures. (so as long as a practice does not directly conflict with a Bahá’í teaching or law).

4. The Bahá’í does not try to impose their personal practice on other Bahá’ís as if it is “an official Bahá’í practice.” It is not; rather, it is part of the unique flavors that are brought to worship for individual Bahá’ís with a particular cultural background, e.g., the way a Caucasian Bahá’í from the United States with a Methodist background celebrates Ayyám-i-Há (Intercalary Days) or Naw-Rúz (New Year, March 21) may be different from how a Persian Bahá’í celebrates, which may be different from how a Kenyan Bahá’í celebrates, each in part creatively inspired by their cultural backgrounds. None have a hold on “the official way” to celebrate these Bahá’í holy days yet are often welcome to bring in some things from their cultural backgrounds for an individual celebration.

Indeed, like the question itself, Bahá’ís see diversity of cultures as different colored flowers growing side-by-side in a single garden, or perhaps as different kinds of sweet fruits altogether in a single fruit salad!