Share this story!

April Coffee Talk — Religion Reporters: The Next Generation

News Brief by Tracy Simmons

Join FāVS News on April 22 for its next Coffee Talk, this time down on the Palouse!

For the past school year FāVS editor Tracy Simmons has been leading a group of journalism students from Washington State University on a religion reporting field trip where they toured houses of worship and learned about faiths and cultures they might report on one day.

This included day trips to the Spokane Islamic Center, Temple Beth Shalom and the Pullman Ashram. The project concluded in March with an overnight visit to the Monastery of Saint Gertrude in Cottonwood, Idaho, where students interviewed nuns and pursued religion stories.

Fittingly, four of the students will discuss their year-long religion reporting experience at a panel at Community Congregational United Church of Christ, 525 NE Campus Street, on College Hill, near the WSU campus at 10 a.m., April 22. Coffee and refreshments will be served.

For those outside of Pullman, the event will also be made available via Zoom (link here).

Panelists are:

Anne Murphy is senior studying multimedia journalism at WSU, where she is also getting an editing and publishing certificate from the English department.

Alisa Volz is a senior majoring in multimedia journalism. After graduating this May, she hopes to work as a reporter in print journalism. At WSU she is involved in the Daily Evergreen, LandEscapes and STAGE Student Theatre.

Mikayla Finnerty is a senior studying multimedia journalism, editor of the Daily Evergreen, and is the FāVS social media manager.

Puneet Bsanti is a WSU senior studying multimedia journalism and English and freelancer for FāVS. She’s written several columns about the project including, “Visiting Spokane’s Synagogue,” “My Trip to the Spokane Islamic Center” and “My family’s Sikh religion.”