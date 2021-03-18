April 3 Coffee Talk To Be On “The Role of Holidays in Different Faith Traditions”
On April 3 SpokaneFāVS will host its next virtual Coffee Talk, “The Role of Holidays in Different Faith Traditions.”
The event will be from 10-11:30 on April 3. Attendees must register here to get the Zoom link.
This is a timely topic with it falling on Easter weekend, on the Western Christian calendar.Panelists are
- Rev. Katy Shedlock of Creators Table and Audubon Park United Methodist Church
- Himani Agrawal of the Spokane Hindu Temple and Cultural Center, and a SpokaneFāVS board member
- Prof. Brian Siebeking of Gonzaga’s Religious Studies Department. Brian is an Orthodox Christian and scholar of Islam and will be able to speak to both.
The panel will be moderated by Katie Blair, who is finishing up a fellowship with FāVS.
