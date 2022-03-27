fbpx

April 2 Coffee Talk to focus on Ukraine, Democracy

Spokane FāVS 14 hours ago News Leave a comment 171 Views

SpokaneFāVS will resume its in-person Coffee Talk on April 2 with a timely discussion: “Standing for Democracy, in Ukraine and at Home.”

The event will be at the FāVS Center, 5115 S. Freya, at 10 a.m. Guests can also attend via Zoom here.

Panelists are

– Mark Finney, pastor at Emmaus Spokane and former ED at World Relief Spokane

Steve Smith, columnist at SpokaneFAVS and former Editor of the Spokesman-Review

– Tom Robinson, who has taught a variety of political science courses at Gonzaga over the years

– Matthew Kincanon, FāVS journalist who has reported on how local Ukrainian churches are responding to the war

A donation will be taken at the event to help those impacted by the Russian invasion.

