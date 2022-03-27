April 2 Coffee Talk to focus on Ukraine, Democracy
SpokaneFāVS will resume its in-person Coffee Talk on April 2 with a timely discussion: “Standing for Democracy, in Ukraine and at Home.”
The event will be at the FāVS Center, 5115 S. Freya, at 10 a.m. Guests can also attend via Zoom here.
Panelists are
– Mark Finney, pastor at Emmaus Spokane and former ED at World Relief Spokane
– Steve Smith, columnist at SpokaneFAVS and former Editor of the Spokesman-Review
– Tom Robinson, who has taught a variety of political science courses at Gonzaga over the years
– Matthew Kincanon, FāVS journalist who has reported on how local Ukrainian churches are responding to the war
A donation will be taken at the event to help those impacted by the Russian invasion.
