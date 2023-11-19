Apply to Work Part-Time with FāVS!
FāVS News is currently looking to hire both a part-time events coordinator and a religion reporting intern.
Events Coordinator
FāVS has a history of hosting successful community events in the Spokane Region, most notably Coffee Talks. The organization is seeking someone to help us with similar events as we seek to be the region’s trusted host for gathering and growing understanding and unity among diverse communities.
Key Responsibilities include:
- Collaborating with editorial teams to conceptualize creative events that align with our goal of building community
- Research and secure event venues and vendors that are inclusive and accessible
- Create detailed plans and production schedules for each event
- Oversee event logistics, like registration to optimize engagement
- Manage budget and track expenditures, providing post-event analysis
- Foster an welcoming atmosphere at all events
The ideal candidate will have some event planning experience, including experience managing budgets.
The pay is $20 an hour at 15 hours a week.
To apply email Executive Director Tracy Simmons at tracysimmons@favs.news
Religion Reporting Intern
FāVS is also hiring a journalism student in the Eastern Washington/North Idaho region interested in religion reporting to join our editorial team as a paid intern for the Spring 2023 semester.
In this role, they will:
- Pitch and report on local religion-focused news and feature stories
- Interview religious leaders and community members
- Cover religious events, conferences, and other happenings
This is a paid internship of $15.74 per hour. We require approximately 12 hours per week with the flexibility to coordinate with your spring academic schedule.
To apply send a resume, cover letter, and three writing samples to racysimmons@favs.news by Dec. 1 to apply. Top candidates will be invited to interview in December for a start in early January.
Tracy Simmons is an award-winning journalist specializing in religion reporting and digital entrepreneurship. In her approximate 20 years on the religion beat, Simmons has tucked a notepad in her pocket and found some of her favorite stories aboard cargo ships in New Jersey, on a police chase in Albuquerque, in dusty Texas church bell towers, on the streets of New York and in tent cities in Haiti. Simmons has worked as a multimedia journalist for newspapers across New Mexico, Texas, Connecticut and Washington. She is the executive director of SpokaneFāVS.com, a digital journalism start-up covering religion news and commentary in Spokane, Washington. She also writes for The Spokesman-Review and national publications. She is a Scholarly Assistant Professor of Journalism at Washington State University.