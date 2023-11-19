fbpx
Apply to Work Part-Time with FāVS!

Tracy Simmons November 19, 2023 News Leave a comment 642 Views

Apply to Work Part-Time with FāVS!

FāVS News is currently looking to hire both a part-time events coordinator and a religion reporting intern.

Events Coordinator

FāVS has a history of hosting successful community events in the Spokane Region, most notably Coffee Talks. The organization is seeking someone to help us with similar events as we seek to be the region’s trusted host for gathering and growing understanding and unity among diverse communities.

Key Responsibilities include:

  • Collaborating with editorial teams to conceptualize creative events that align with our goal of building community
  • Research and secure event venues and vendors that are inclusive and accessible
  • Create detailed plans and production schedules for each event
  • Oversee event logistics, like registration to optimize engagement
  • Manage budget and track expenditures, providing post-event analysis
  • Foster an welcoming atmosphere at all events

The ideal candidate will have some event planning experience, including experience managing budgets.

The pay is $20 an hour at 15 hours a week.

To apply email Executive Director Tracy Simmons at tracysimmons@favs.news

Religion Reporting Intern

FāVS is also hiring a journalism student in the Eastern Washington/North Idaho region interested in religion reporting to join our editorial team as a paid intern for the Spring 2023 semester.

In this role, they will:

  • Pitch and report on local religion-focused news and feature stories
  • Interview religious leaders and community members
  • Cover religious events, conferences, and other happenings

This is a paid internship of $15.74 per hour. We require approximately 12 hours per week with the flexibility to coordinate with your spring academic schedule.

To apply send a resume, cover letter, and three writing samples to racysimmons@favs.news by Dec. 1 to apply. Top candidates will be invited to interview in December for a start in early January.

