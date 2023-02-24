fbpx

Antifascism Discussions Come to the Spokane Central Library this Sunday

Puneet Bsanti February 24, 2023 News Leave a comment 7 Views

News Brief

Authors Shane Burley, Joan Braune and Shon Meckfessel will discuss their research and contributions that went into the book, “¡No Pasarán!: Antifascist Dispatches from a World in Crisis” on Feb. 26 at 2 p.m. at the Spokane Public Library (906 W. Main Ave.). 

“¡No Pasarán!: Antifascist Dispatches from a World in Crisis” is an anthology of antifascist writing that “takes up the fight against white supremacy and the far-right from multiple angles.” 

The authors will discuss their respective chapters, which talk about fascist movements, police abolitionism and establishing boundaries that could be breached by members of hate groups.

“From the history of antifascism to today’s movement to identify, deplatform, and confront the right, and the ways an insurgent fascism is growing within capitalist democracies, a myriad of voices come together to shape the new face of antifascism in a moment of social and political flux,” the event details said. 

More information on the event can be found here.

