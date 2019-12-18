Annual Chanukah Menorah Lighting to Take Place Downtown

Share this story!



















7 Shares

A public menorah lighting will take place at 5:30 p.m. Dec. 23 at Riverfront Park to mark the season of Chanukah.

Chanukah is a Jewish festival commemorating the rededication of the Second Temple in Jerusalem at the time of the Maccabean Revolt against the Seleucid Empire. This year it begins the evening of Dec. 22 and continues through Dec. 30.

The menorah lighting is organized by Chabad of Spokane, the event will include music, the honoring of dignitaries and a Chanukah gelt drop from a fire truck.

The event is free, though guests wanting to travel in a limo to the menorah lighting can contact Chabad at 443-0770 for reservations.