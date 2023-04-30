Share this story!

Anam Cara Healing Center Gives the Gift of Mindfulness to Spokane this May

News Brief by Cassy Benefield

Anam Cara Healing Center will celebrate National Meditation Month with a free city-wide virtual meditation challenge from May 1 to 31.

A mindfulness studio located in the heart of downtown Spokane, Anam Cara wants to encourage participants in this challenge to take one mindfulness or meditation class daily. The classes offered range from five to 30 minutes and are available on-demand and live through the Anam Cara virtual platform.

“Mindfulness is at the core of everything we do,” said Hannah Talbot, founder and owner of the center, in a press release. “When you are present in your body and aware of the quality of your thoughts, you are your most embodied self. Mindfulness is a way of shutting down the many tabs we have open in our brain, so that you can come back to your center.”

The purpose of meditation is to improve one’s life and one’s community, according to the press release.

“Anam Cara believes mindfulness is a lifestyle and a way of being, and we are on a mission to help make it mainstream and available to all,” the press release reads.

The challenge will wrap up with an outdoor celebration with meditation, music, dance, vendors and prizes on May 31 at the U.S. Pavilion at Riverfront Park at 5:30 p.m.

Those interested in taking part of the challenge can sign up on the Anam Cara website.