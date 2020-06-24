Am I Psychic How to Tap Into Your Own Psychic Abilities

Did you know the psychic industry has grown 52% since 2005 and in 2018 reached $2.2 billion in revenue? Psychics have become a type of life coach for people, and they rely on them for future predictions so they can take away advice for times ahead.

Am I psychic? You may be asking yourself this question or have thought about it in the past. Keep reading, and we will guide you through tapping into your psychic abilities.

Psychics have entered the realm of self-care. Some psychics are using their powers for the greater good.

Traditional psychics still predict the future and communicate with dead relatives, but they have also gone in the direction of helping people figure out what they want in life.

They have taken on the form of a life coach to help channel energy in people to learn how to trust themselves and their intuition.

Am I Psychic?

Have you ever had a psychic experience where you knew something and couldn’t remember why or how you knew it?

Everyone has a psychic ability in one sense or another. Your psychic abilities will shine through as your intuition or gut feeling.

Your inner abilities come from a creative muscle that uses your body to communicate with you by receiving information from the whole

However, this only happens if you’re ready and open to it. We are going to walk through a few ways you can embrace these skills.

How to Channel Your Psychic Abilities

There are ways you can develop and enhance your psychic abilities.

Here are a few tips.

Be open: The number one reason that people’s psychic abilities are shut down or don’t come to the forefront is because of fear. People are scared of their natural power.

It’s essential to be open and allow for these psychic abilities to shine through and use them as a way of navigating through life. Make a declaration out loud to the universe that you are ready to accept these abilities.

Practice: You can start by practicing reading people’s energy. IF you get a bad feeling from someone for no reason, this is your psychic intuition. You can strengthen this skill by looking past people’s appearance or how they’re talking.

It would help if you focused in on their energy. You can do this by being in the person’s presence and taking in how you feel about them and how this reflects on them. Then, you will be able to see in conversation if your intuition is correct.

Predict: You can practice your clairvoyance or psychic seeing. You can do this by before you go somewhere you’ve never been to, such as a new store, close your eyes before you go and declare you want to see it. Then draw what you see in your mind, and you can later compare your drawing to what you saw.

Spirit Guide: Find a spirit guide to help teach you how to further connect with your spirit and psychic abilities. Here you can get a positive energy analysis and free psychic reading.

Test Out Your Psychic Skills

Now that you’ve learned about developing your psychic abilities, it’s time to start practicing.

When you feel your intuition kicking in, hold on to it because it’s your inner power.

Now that you've learned about developing your psychic abilities, it's time to start practicing.

When you feel your intuition kicking in, hold on to it because it's your inner power.