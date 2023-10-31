Adopt A Neighbor Invites Volunteers to Help Seniors and Others with Snow Removal
Shoveling sidewalks and driveways can become an arduous task, and for some, it’s dangerous or not possible. That’s where Adopt A Neighbor comes in.
The program assists seniors and individuals with disabilities during the snow season.
“In years past, we have not always been able to meet the needs of callers asking for help with this task,” said Savannah Reams-Taylor, marketing and outreach coordinator of Aging & Long Term Care of Eastern Washington (ALTCEW).
“We are trying to find groups that are willing to Adopt a Neighbor this winter and volunteer to help with snow removal for older adults and adults living with disabilities that cannot plow themselves.”
ALTCEW invites groups in Spokane, Stevens, Pend Oreille, Ferry and Whitman Counties willing to lend a helping hand to those in need.
Here’s how it works for the 2023-2024 winter:
- Volunteer Participation: ALTCEW is seeking groups such as clubs, organizations, businesses, churches, community centers and schools willing to adopt one, or more, older adults or individuals with disabilities in their community.
- Resource Allocation: Each participating entity decides how many community members they can adopt and support.
- Referral Process: When ALTCEW receives a call from someone in need of snow removal assistance, they will provide the group with the individual’s contact information.
- Direct Communication: All communication and coordination will happen directly between the volunteer and the neighbor they adopt. “This personal touch fosters a sense of community and care,” according to the program’s press release.
- Flexible Commitment: The commitment can be as flexible as the group decides.
For more information or signing up for the program contact ALTCEW at action@altcew.org or (509) 960-7281 to get started.
